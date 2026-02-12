Man accused of attempted murder deemed fit to stand trial

News February 12th, 2026

A 32-year-old man facing three attempted murder charges, has been deemed fit to stand trial.

Mitchell Rose is facing a number of charges after an alleged attack back in December at an apartment building in the west end of St. John’s. Several women suffered serious injuries after police received a report of a man banging and screaming on apartment doors.

A third count of attempted murder was added by the RNC last month. His family members have been outspoken, and say Rose has schizophrenia and was in psychosis during the time of the alleged crimes.

Rose did not seek bail and he will remain in custody, with his next court appearance slated for March 3rd.