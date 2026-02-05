Makkovik RCMP and Postville GSAR safely locate overdue snowmobiler

Justice, News February 5th, 2026

A snowmobiler who was reported overdue by his family was safely located Tuesday by Postville Ground Search and Rescue.

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 3, Makkovik RCMP received a request for assistance from a snowmobiler who reported they were stuck, but uninjured, and provided coordinates to a remote location.

A short time later, police in Happy Valley-Goose Bay received a report from the snowmobiler’s family, indicating that he had been travelling alone from North West River to Natuashish and had not checked in as planned.

Postville Ground Search and Rescue were deployed and searched for the missing snowmobiler using the coordinates provided. He was located around 10:15 p.m. in good health, and transported safety to Postville.

This incident highlights the importance of being prepared, carrying a reliable means of communication and ensuring that you share your travel plans before you head out. Before heading out by snowmobile, make sure that you are prepared with extra food and clothing, fire starting materials and a reliable means of communication, and always tell someone your intended travel location and expected return time.