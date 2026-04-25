Makenzie and Michelle Puddicombe recognized by Make-A-Wish NL’s Community Impact Award winners during World Wish Month

News April 25th, 2026

In celebration of National Volunteer Week and World Wish Month, Make-A-Wish Canada has announced Makenzie and Michelle Puddicombe as the recipients of the Community Impact award for Make-A-Wish NL.

Michelle and Makenzie Puddicombe have demonstrated exceptional leadership, compassion, and community impact through the creation and growth of the PINK Invitational Volleyball Tournament – an annual event held in memory of Makenzie’s twin sister, Makayla, a wish alumna whose love of volleyball continues to inspire all who knew her. What began as a heartfelt tribute has evolved into a powerful, volunteer-driven initiative that has raised more than $60,000 in support of Make-A-Wish Canada. The tournament brings together teams from across the province, uniting communities in a shared mission of hope and generosity. They look forward to seeing the sea of PINK flood the gyms each year.

The Volunteer awards honour volunteers in the community who have made a significant impact through their commitment to serving children with critical illness.