Local tattoo shop puts off the 10th Annual St. John’s Tattoo Convention

News April 20th, 2026

Trouble Bound Studio is extremely proud to be hosting the Tenth annual St. John’s Tattoo Convention May 16-18 at the Re/Max Centre.

Set in North America’s oldest city, Trouble Bound Studio will be hosting 93 exceptionally talented tattooists from across Canada along with some from the U.S. Featuring a weekend of tattooing, tattoo competitions, food trucks and one of a kind art.

Weekend Passes are available online for $40

Day Admission is always be available and sold at the door daily for $20