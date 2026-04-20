Local tattoo shop puts off the 10th Annual St. John’s Tattoo Convention
Trouble Bound Studio is extremely proud to be hosting the Tenth annual St. John’s Tattoo Convention May 16-18 at the Re/Max Centre.
Set in North America’s oldest city, Trouble Bound Studio will be hosting 93 exceptionally talented tattooists from across Canada along with some from the U.S. Featuring a weekend of tattooing, tattoo competitions, food trucks and one of a kind art.
Weekend Passes are available online for $40
Day Admission is always be available and sold at the door daily for $20