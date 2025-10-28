NEWS

Liberal Party requests recounts in 3 provincial districts

The Liberal Party says they have submitted applications to the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador requesting judicial recounts for the districts of Lewisporte-Twillingate, Topsail-Paradise, and Placentia West – Bellevue.

Lewisporte – Twillingate had the closest margin of any district in election. Liberal incumbent Derek Bennett lost to PC Mark Butt by 18 votes. In Topsail-Paradise, PC incumbent Paul Dinn won his seat, defeating Liberal Dan Bobbett by 102 votes.

In Placentia West – Bellevue, former Marystown mayor Brian Keating lost to Jeff Dwyer, the PC incumbent, by 64 votes.

