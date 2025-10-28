Liberal Party requests recounts in 3 provincial districts

News, Politics October 28th, 2025

The Liberal Party says they have submitted applications to the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador requesting judicial recounts for the districts of Lewisporte-Twillingate, Topsail-Paradise, and Placentia West – Bellevue.

Lewisporte – Twillingate had the closest margin of any district in election. Liberal incumbent Derek Bennett lost to PC Mark Butt by 18 votes. In Topsail-Paradise, PC incumbent Paul Dinn won his seat, defeating Liberal Dan Bobbett by 102 votes.

In Placentia West – Bellevue, former Marystown mayor Brian Keating lost to Jeff Dwyer, the PC incumbent, by 64 votes.