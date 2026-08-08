Liberal Party of Canada announces Jessica Cardill as new National Director

News August 8th, 2026

The Liberal Party of Canada announced that Jessica Cardill, an experienced leader in political operations, governance, and campaign readiness, will serve as the Party’s new National Director.



“Jessica brings the vision and experience we need to build a stronger, more effective organization for the future,” said Sachit Mehra, President of the Liberal Party of Canada.

Cardill is a lawyer with extensive expertise in political operations, governance, organizational leadership, and campaign readiness. She served as Senior Director and In-House Counsel with the Liberal Party for more than five years, taking on key responsibilities through two federal election campaigns, the 2025 Liberal leadership race, and three national conventions.



She brings deep knowledge of the Party and a proven record of leading the complex organizational work behind successful campaigns, from the nomination processes to the data systems, tools, training, and operational capacity that enable Liberal teams to engage more Canadians across the country.



“I’m excited to help shape the next chapter of our Party – working alongside the dedicated volunteers, supporters, and staff who make it strong, and investing in the training, tools, and technologies that will help it grow,” said Cardill.