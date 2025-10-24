Liberal candidate Derek Bennett asks for judicial recount of 18-vote result in Lewisporte-Twillingate

News, Politics October 24th, 2025

Liberal candidate Derek Bennett is asking for a judicial recount of the provincial election results in Lewisporte-Twillingate.

Bennett, who remains Speaker of the House of Assembly until a new Speaker is elected, lost the district to PC candidate Mark Butt by 18 votes. A recount is automatic only when the margin is 10 votes or viewer, but a candidate can still request one.

“Residents of the Lewisporte–Twillingate District deserve confidence in the integrity and accuracy of our democratic process,” Bennett said in a statement. “Following the official results of the October 14, 2025 Provincial Election, today, I have submitted an application to the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador requesting a judicial recount for our district.

“This decision was not taken lightly. It reflects a responsibility to ensure that every eligible vote cast is properly accounted for. The narrow margin of the result and the extraordinary circumstances experienced on election day merit this careful and thorough review. “As this matter is now before the courts, I will not be offering further comment on the issue until the process is concluded. “My sincere appreciation goes to my family, colleagues and to the dedicated volunteers who worked tirelessly throughout the campaign, the supporters who placed their trust in me, and the countless individuals who have reached out with encouragement over the past number of weeks. Your support has been overwhelming, appreciated and deeply valued.”