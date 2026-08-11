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Lewisporte RCMP arrests impaired driver after responding to call for assistance

Justice, News

Lewisporte RCMP seized the vehicle of an impaired driver on Wednesday night after responding to a call for assistance at a local fast food restaurant.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Aug.t 10, police received a report of driver inside a locked vehicle who was unresponsive. RCMP officers attended and located the driver asleep behind the wheel.

The driver, a 20-year-old Lewisporte man, showed signs of impairment and failed a roadside screening. He was arrested and transported to the detachment where further breath samples confirmed his impairment.

The man was charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired over 80mg%, his vehicle was seized and his licence was suspended. He was released and will appear in court in October 2026.

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