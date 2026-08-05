Legendary CTV National News anchor Lloyd Robertson dies at 92

News August 5th, 2026

Longtime CTV News anchor Lloyd Robertson has passed away today at the age of 92.

Robertson was a trusted and beloved broadcaster with CTV News for 35 years, becoming Chief Anchor and Senior Editor in 1984 of CTV National News, which airs nightly on NTV.

“Lloyd left an indelible mark on both CTV News and Canadian journalism,” said Richard Gray, VP News, Bell Media. “Throughout his illustrious career, he forged a genuine bond with viewers, becoming a reassuring voice while reporting on some of the biggest events happening across Canada and around the world. To those who worked alongside him, Lloyd was a valued mentor and friend. His enduring legacy continues through the standards and values he established at CTV News, and he will be deeply missed by all.”

A dependable daily presence for Canadians, Robertson was known for his signature sign-off at the end of each broadcast: “And that’s the kind of day it’s been.” One of the most accomplished journalists in North America, Robertson was a broadcaster for more than 60 years.

Robertson joined CTV in 1976 anchoring CTV National News until he signed off in 2011. He then co-hosted W5 for CTV News from 2011 to 2016. During his career, Robertson guided Canadians through some of the most significant events in history, including 9/11, the Quebec Referendum, 14 Canadian elections and numerous U.S. elections, the Gulf War, budget specials, political and economic summits, the 50th anniversary of D-Day, nine Olympic Games, royal weddings, Expo ‘86, openings of Parliament, state funerals, papal visits, and the Terry Fox Run.

In 1998, he became a Member of the Order of Canada, and in 2007 he was the first journalist inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Robertson began his broadcasting career in 1952 at CJCS radio in his hometown of Stratford, ON and then joined CJOY in Guelph in 1953. After moving into television in 1954 with CBC in Windsor, Robertson spent four years (1956-’60) in Winnipeg and two years in Ottawa (1960-’62). He went on to anchor CBC’s national news from 1970 to 1976 before joining CTV News.