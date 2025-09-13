Late-night collision sends one person to hospital

News September 13th, 2025

A two-vehicle collision in the east end of St. John’s late Friday night sent one person to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the south end of Torbay Road, near Elizabeth Avenue, at about 11:00 p.m.. following the collision. Witnesses say one vehicle was attempting to turn into a parking lot when it was struck by a southbound vehicle. The collision caused significant damage to both vehicles and blocked the southbound lanes of Torbay Road for a while until the scene could be cleared.

One person, a passenger in a taxicab that was involved, was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. Neither driver of the vehicles was injured.

Video from the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Torbay Road late Friday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)