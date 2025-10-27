NEWS

News

Lane reduction starting today on Airport Heights Drive and Rhodora Street

News, Traffic

Beginning today, there will be lane reductions on the multi-year Major’s Path and Portugal Cove Road Improvements project.

Lane reductions will be in effect daily from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Airport Heights Drive and Rhodora Street to facilitate construction work.

Lane reductions can be expected for approximately two weeks. Flag persons will be on site during construction hours, with two-way traffic restored in the evenings.

