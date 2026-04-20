Lady Cove launches ‘Rock the Road’ fundraiser ahead of performances in Wales and Dublin

News April 20th, 2026

This summer, Lady Cove will take its signature sound across the Atlantic as the choir travels to Wales to represent Canada at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, one of the most prestigious choral competitions in the world, followed by a headline concert in Dublin.

To help support the tour, Lady Cove is inviting the community to join them for Rock the Road with Lady Cove, a fundraiser and send-off celebration on Saturday, May 2, at 7:30 PM at Bella Vista.

The evening will feature The Halliday Band and soloists of Lady Cove, creating a night of high-energy music, fun, and connection. Audience members will also get an exclusive live preview of some of the repertoire the choir will perform on the international stage in Wales.

In addition to the music, the event will include raffles, a 50/50, and the chance to bid on an opportunity to sing with The Halliday Band.

“Being accepted to represent Canada at Llangollen is a major honour for our choir,” said Kellie Walsh, Artistic Director of Lady Cove. “This fundraiser helps make that journey possible, but it is also a chance to celebrate with our community before we leave. We are proud to share a preview of the music we will bring to Wales, and we hope people will come out for what will be a really fun night.”

Known for its artistry, musical excellence, and innovative programming, Lady Cove has built a strong reputation both nationally and internationally. The upcoming performances in Wales and Dublin mark another important chapter in the choir’s artistic life and in its role as an ambassador for Newfoundland and Labrador’s vibrant choral community.