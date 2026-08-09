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Labrador District GIS executes warrant at Happy Valley-Goose Bay home, seizes suspected cocaine

Justice, News

The Labrador District General Investigation Section (GIS) arrested two people Wednesday night after a residential search resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.

On August 5, Labrador District GIS executed a search warrant at home on Brett Street as part of an ongoing investigation. Additional support was provided by officers from the Happy Valley-Goose Bay detachment and Labrador Police Dog Services. Inside the home, police located and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and items consistent with drug trafficking activity.

Two people in the home were arrested without incident.

A 38-year-old woman was held in custody in relation to an existing warrant for her arrest on an unrelated matter.

A 36-year-old man was released without charges.

The investigation continues at this time, with future charges possible.

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