Karen Sheriffs named Team NL Chef de Mission for the 2027 Canada Winter Games

News, Sports February 7th, 2026

The province has announced that Karen Sheriffs will be the Chef de Mission for Team NL at the 2027 Canada Games. She will work alongside the Assistant Chef de Missions Allison Sturge and Jamie Randell.

The Chef Team, which is comprised of the Chef de Mission and Assistant Chef de Missions, is appointed by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation. The team provides planning, leadership and operational support for Team NL, in partnership with Sport Newfoundland and Labrador, prior to and during the Games.

The 2027 Canada Winter Games Team NL Mission Staff will be announced in the coming weeks. Team NL Mission Staff act as a liaison between designated sport team(s), the Chef Team and the host society performing several roles, which support their designated sport team.

Sheriffs has been involved with the Canada Games since 1999, bringing unmatched experience in leading and supporting Team Newfoundland and Labrador. She has served in multiple roles across seven Games – including Mission Staff, Assistant Chef de Mission, and Chef de Mission – and served as the CEO for the Host Society at the recent 2025 Canada Summer Games in St. John’s. With more than two decades of service in the City of St. John’s Recreation Division, including 10 years in management, she brings exceptional leadership, deep Games expertise, and a proven commitment to advancing sport in the province.

The 2027 Canada Winter Games are taking place in Quebec City from February 27 to March 14, 2027. The Canada Games are the country’s largest amateur multi-sport event and is held every two years, alternating between summer and winter events.