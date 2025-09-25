K9 Unit tracks down assault suspect

News September 25th, 2025

On Wednesday afternoon, the RNC responded to a residence in Paradise to a report of an assault in progress.

Responding officers spoke with the complainant and a witness, who indicated that the 37-year-old male suspect had left the area and gone into a wooded area.

With the help of a K9 unit, the male was located and arrested. He was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and two counts of breaching a release order.

He was held to appear in court this morning.