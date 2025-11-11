Justice Minister to discuss N.L. wildfires at emergency management meetings in Toronto

News November 11th, 2025

Minister of Justice and Public Safety Helen Conway Ottenheimer, will participate in the Federal-Provincial-Territorial (FPT) Leaders Emergency Management meetings taking place in Toronto this week.

The meetings will bring together emergency management leaders from across Canada to discuss key priorities and collaborative strategies to strengthen national and regional preparedness and response capabilities.

Agenda items include:

Advancing a national emergency management strategy

Enhancing response planning and capacity across jurisdictions

Addressing opportunities and challenges in northern and remote communities

Co-developing emergency management principles in partnership with Indigenous organizations.

Minister Conway Ottenheimer will highlight Newfoundland and Labrador’s recent experiences with wildfires and the province’s ongoing efforts to improve emergency preparedness, including investments in training, equipment, and community resilience.