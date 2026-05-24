BREAKING: Jury finds Dean Penney guilty of first-degree murder

Justice, News May 24th, 2026

A jury has found Dean Penney guilty of first-degree murder.

Jurors delivered the verdict in a Corner Brook courtroom Sunday morning after deliberating since Wednesday evening. Penney had been charged with murder in 2023 for the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Hillier-Penney, from St. Anthony in 2016. Her body has never been found.

It was an emotional moment when the verdict was read as Hillier-Penney’s family broke into tears and let out a scream. Members of the jury also cried as they delivered the verdict.

The RCMP will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. in St. John’s in response to the decision. NTV will broadcast the news conference live when it happens.

NTV’s Becky Daley is covering the verdict and will have more information tonight on the NTV Sunday Evening Newshour.