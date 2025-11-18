NEWS

Judicial recount for Topsail-Paradise begins today

The Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador will oversee a recount in the provincial district of Topsail-Paradise beginning today.

PC incumbent Paul Dinn was declared the winner in Topsail-Paradise on election night, beating Liberal Dan Bobbett, the former mayor of Paradise, by 102 votes. Late last week the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador ordered a recount in the district of Topsail-Paradise, but the two other liberal applications for judicial recounts were denied. 

Supreme Court Justice Alphonsus Faour made the decision after affidavits showed possible discrepancies in how some ballots were counted, in cases where a candidate’s name was circled instead of marked with an “x.” 

The recount is expected to take two or three days.

