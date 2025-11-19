Jessica McCormick re-elected as President of Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour 

News November 19th, 2025

Delegates attending the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour (NLFL) Convention in St. John’s re-elected President Jessica McCormick as the President of the Federation today. This is her second, three-year term. Jessica was first elected in this role in 2022.

“Labour has a long and proud history in our province, and it’s an honour and a privilege to serve as the President of our movement,” said McCormick. “There is no shortage of issues ahead for workers, but our unions leave this convention empowered and energized to fight for a province where workplace safety is guaranteed and no one is left behind.”

In 2022, at 34, Jessica McCormick was the youngest person elected to serve as President of the Federation, representing 70,000 workers across the province in every sector of the economy.

Jessica has worked in the labour movement for more than a decade. In addition to her work with unions, she has served on the Board of Directors of Oxfam Canada and the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

Prior to her role with the NLFL, Jessica was a Public Relations, Communications and Research Officer with the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees. She has also worked as Director of Public Affairs with the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union and has served as National Chairperson of the Canadian Federation of Students, representing more than 600,000 college and university students.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour unites and represents nearly 70,000 workers in the public and private sectors across the province