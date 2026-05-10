James Runs Canada to raise $250,000 for Children’s Aid Foundation of Canada Post-Secondary Education Program

News May 10th, 2026

James Newman, a 22‑year‑old Oakville native, is embarking on an extraordinary 7,500 kilometer run across Canada with the goal of raising $250,000 to fund scholarships for youth who have lost a parent or caregiver.

Beginning May 18, in St. John’s, James will run approximately 80-100 kilometres per day for 100 days, finishing in Victoria, British Columbia. The run is expected to take him 90 days to complete. At just seven years old, James tragically lost both of his parents and spent years moving between homes before being adopted permanently by his grandparents. Throughout that journey, he was supported by an extended network of family, friends, and community members—support that he credits as life‑changing.

Now, he aims to give back by creating opportunities for youth navigating similar hardships. “I want kids who feel like their world is falling apart to know that something better is still possible,” James says. “A scholarship isn’t just financial support. It’s a sign of hope—a reminder that their future still matters.”

The funds raised through this cross‑country run will go directly to Children’s Aid Foundation of Canada, which will award scholarships to students nationwide who have experienced the loss of a parent or primary caregiver.

An Extreme Physical and Mental Challenge

James’s coast‑to‑coast run is one of the most ambitious endurance feats in Canadian history. To date,

only three people have completed a run across Canada in under 100 days—a barrier James hopes to

break while fueling his fundraising goal.

Throughout the journey, he will face:

7,500 km of running — roughly 170 marathons back‑to‑back

10 million steps over the course of the trip

10,000 calories burned per day to sustain the effort

Up to 15–20 pairs of running shoes due to wear and tear

Despite the physical demands, James is fueled by purpose.

Why Scholarships Matter

From James’ perspective, scholarships can be a powerful turning point for youth coping with profound

loss, like many who have been involved with Canada’s child welfare system. They offer:

Despite the physical demands, James is fueled by purpose. Why Scholarships Matter From James’ perspective, scholarships can be a powerful turning point for youth coping with profound loss, like many who have been involved with Canada’s child welfare system. They offer: A pathway to education and opportunity

A tangible reminder that their future is possible

A stabilizing goal during a time of uncertainty

“When your world feels unstable, having something to look forward to—a reason to keep going—can mean everything,” James explains.