Jamaican Canadian Association NL raises nearly $5,000 for hurricane recovery in Jamaica

The Jamaican Canadian Association of Newfoundland and Labrador raised nearly $5,000 through a benefit concert to support recovery efforts in Jamaica. All proceeds will go toward helping communities rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

The One Love Jamaica: Hurricane Melissa Support Concert raised just over $4,700 to help with recovery efforts in Jamaica.

All proceeds will go to ODPEM to support communities rebuilding after the storm.

The Silent Auction is still open, giving people another chance to show their support and keep the spirit of One Love alive. Find the silent auction page here.

