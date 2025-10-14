Investigation into Mushuau Innu First Nation Band Council Office fire continues, Natuashish RCMP seeking public’s assistance

News October 14th, 2025

Natuashish RCMP and the RMCP Labrador District General Investigation Section (GIS) are continuing to investigate Friday’s overnight fire at the Mushuau Innu First Nation Band Council Office. Police are seeking assistance from the public, and urge anyone with information, images or surveillance video to come forward.

Natuashish RCMP and the Mushuau Innu First Nation Fire Department responded to the fire shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Oct. 10. While no injuries were reported, the fire caused extensive damage to the band council office.

Officers with RCMP Labrador District GIS have traveled to Natuashish to join the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Natuashish RCMP at (709) 478-8900 as soon as possible.