Increased RCMP presence in English Harbour following police operation

News May 30th, 2026

Bonavista RCMP were in the community of English Harbour Friday evening, May 29, conducting a police operation. It’s unknown at this time what that police operation was, but RCMP alterted the public around 6:30 p.m. yesterday evening that their operation had concluded.

Residents were asked to avoid all travel in the community at the time, but RCMP say residents can once again resume normal activities in the area, however, there will be an ongoing police presence in the community as the investigation continues.

RCMP is thanking the public for their patience and understanding.