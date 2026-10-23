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Impaired driver switches places with vehicle passenger before being arrested by police

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RNC officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Topsail Road in Mount Pearl just before 6:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, October 22.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, the officer observed the driver and passenger switch places.

As police investigated, the male driver was arrested for impaired operation. He will have to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges of impaired driving, driving over 80 mg%, resining arrest and assault on a peace officer.

The suspects vehicle was impounded.

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