Impaired driver crashes vehicle into ditch

On Monday morning, the RNC responded to a report of a possible impaired driver. The driver was in a ditch, was slurring his words, appeared impaired and was attempting to drive out of the ditch.

When police arrived, the driver was still located in the driver’s seat. Officers noticed signs of impairment, including incoherent and slurred speech, a strong smell of alcohol and bloodshot eyes.

Officers had to assist the male out of his vehicle, and they also observed five empty flasks of vodka in the vehicle. While walking to the police unit, the male was unsteady on his feet and required assistance walking. He declined to provide a breath sample and, as a result, was charged with impaired driving and refusal. His vehicle was also seized.

