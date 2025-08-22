Impaired driver crashes vehicle in Pouch Cove

News August 22nd, 2025

On Thursday afternoon, the RNC responded to a report that a male had driven his pickup truck over an eight-foot embankment at Marine Park in Pouch Cove.

The driver was still seated in the vehicle’s driver’s seat when the police arrived. The male had red, glossy eyes and smelled of alcohol. An empty flask of rum was located inside the vehicle.

The male was brought to RNC headquarters, where he completed the breath test. As a result, he blew 280mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood and 310mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

As a result, the male was charged with impaired operation and operation of a conveyance with a BAC over 0.8mg.

He was released to appear in court at a later date.