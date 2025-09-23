Impaired driver caught speeding in St. John’s

News September 23rd, 2025

At 10:15 p.m. on Monday evening, the RNC were conducting patrols in the area of Kenmount Road in St. John’s when they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was travelling 82 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

When members tried to stop the vehicle, it changed lanes without indicating and ran a red light. The vehicle continued, passed through a construction zone and was heading eastbound in oncoming traffic.

The driver finally stopped the vehicle, and officers immediately noted a smell of alcohol, and the driver had watery eyes. He was ultimately taken back to headquarters for testing and failed both with a reading of 170 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood and 160 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.

He was charged with impaired driving, had his vehicle impounded and was issued several tickets. He was released for court on a later date.