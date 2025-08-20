Impaired driver arrested following collision in Paradise

News August 20th, 2025

A 51-year-old man has been arrested after fleeing a collision in Paradise on Tuesday evening, around 7:00 p.m.

The RNC responded to a motor vehicle collision in which a single vehicle had collided with a pole, a fence, and several trees. The driver left the scene but was later located by police.

The man was charged with impaired operation of a vehicle and operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration that is equal to or exceeds 80mg of alcohol in 100mL of blood.

His license was suspended, and the accused will appear in court at a later date.