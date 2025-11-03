Icy patches on some roads this morning, several ferry delays

News, Traffic, Travel November 3rd, 2025

On the Island this morning, roads are bare and wet. Across western Labrador, roads are bare and dry with icy patches. From Kenamu River to Lodge Bay, roads are partly snow-covered with icy patches.

Marine Atlantic is warning of potential weather impacts on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The MV Beaumont Hamel is operating on the two-vessel service, and the MV Legionnaire is off schedule. The MV Veteran will be taking on fuel on Fogo Island after the first crossing, resulting in the 10:00 am crossing being delayed up to approximately 30 minutes. The MV Challenge One is out of Service.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.