Iceberg Alley taking a one-year break in 2026

Arts & Entertainment, News February 7th, 2026

The Iceberg Alley performance tent will be taking a one-year break in 2026.

Organizers of the festival made the announcement on social media. “Due to scheduling challenges and the increasing competitiveness of securing the level of talent our audiences have come to expect, the Iceberg Alley Performance Tent will be taking a one-year break in 2026.”

While the tent beside Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John’s is on pause, Brigus Productions says they “remain committed to delivering high-quality live entertainment to the province, with a strong lineup of performances continuing at JAG Soundhouse.”

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back under the Big Top in 2027.”