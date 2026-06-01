Hyundai recalls more than 80,000 vehicles in Canada

Business, News June 1st, 2026

Hyundai has recalled more than 80,000 vehicles in Canada due to a “safety risk” that could lead to an increased risk of crash. The automaker said there could be a software problem on certain vehicles that could cause the front camera to malfunction. The recall includes 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz, and 2025/2026 Tucson models.

The recall noted that it affected the gas, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models of the 2026 Hyundai Tucson. This recall comes in the footsteps of another from the same automaker from last week of some Hyundai Elantra hybrid models from 2024, 2025 and 2026 citing a component in the hybrid system that could overheat and increase the risk of a fire.