Hunters and trappers reminded to use caution near communities and remote work sites

News October 12th, 2025

The province is reminding hunters and trappers to follow firearm and hunting safety practices as well as caution when hunting near communities or remote work sites.

Hunters are reminded that it is unlawful to discharge or handle a firearm while hunting without exercising reasonable care for others safety. Discharging a firearm from a highway, railway, or public road, or within 1,000 meters of a school, playground, athletic field, or within 300 meters of a dwelling is also unlawful. That includes bows or crossbows.

This is also applicable in areas that say no hunting, within 1,000 meters of a commercial woodcutting operation that has been clearly marked.

Carrying, transporting, or possessing a loaded firearm in or on, or discharged a firearm from any aircraft, vehicle, snow machine, or ATV is also unlawful. If carrying or possessing more than one firearm, each extra should be cased or securely wrapped and tied.