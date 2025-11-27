Hundreds of high school graduates awarded provincial scholarships

News November 27th, 2025

A total of 201 high school graduates throughout the province will receive scholarships as part of the Provincial Scholarship Program. Paul Dinn, the Education Minister, has announced the recipients who are being recognized for their hard work, dedication, and academic achievements.

Scholarships include:

One Junior Jubilee Scholarship One Constable W.C. Moss Scholarship 120 Electoral District Scholarships 79 Centenary of Responsible Government Scholarships

As part of the program, a total of $275,000 in scholarships are awarded to students, which are valued at $1,000 each, except the Junior Jubilee Scholarship which is valued at $2,500.

The Junior Jubilee Scholarship is awarded to the student with the highest scholarship score in the province. This year’s recipient is Samuel Power, a graduate of Mount Pearl Senior High.

The Constable W.C. Moss Scholarship is awarded to a child of a member of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary or the Royal Canadian Mounted Police with the highest scholarship score (other than the Junior Jubilee Scholarship recipient). This year’s recipient is Isla Growns, a graduate of Gonzaga High School in St. John’s.

A complete list of Provincial Scholarship Program winners and information on how recipients can receive their scholarships can be found here.