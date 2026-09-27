Hundreds come together for Polka Dot Trot News September 27th, 2026 Related Articles September 18, 2026 Agriculture Expo returns to Corner Brook Civic Centre this weekend Read more September 13, 2026 No update on search off Cape Spear Friday night Read more September 13, 2026 Police investigating serious collision on west Coast Friday Read more September 13, 2026 Increase in black bear sightings across province in recent weeks Read more September 13, 2026 Special debate on Churchill Falls begins in House of Assembly Monday Read more September 13, 2026 Granddaughter and grandfather work to clean up St. John’s Read more