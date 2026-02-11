Hope Air provides record support in this province,surpassing 3,406 travel arrangements in 2025

News, Travel February 11th, 2026

Hope Air announces record-breaking 2025 impact results in the province. In 2025, Hope Air supported 896 patient and escort trips for Newfoundlanders & Labradorians, representing 3406 medical travel arrangements. This includes over 1,472 airline flights, 1,142 nights of accommodation, 399 hotel meal vouchers, and 393 airport ground transportation trips.

Patient demand for Hope Air programs soared in 2025. Hope Air delivered 57% more travel arrangements in 2025 than in the prior year, and more than 4.5 times the number of travel arrangements delivered in the province as compared to just three years ago. For thousands of Newfoundlanders & Labradorians, timely access to critical health care depends upon one essential element: the ability to afford the costs of long-distance travel. This includes patients travelling from Labrador, the Northern Peninsula and Western NL to St. John’s, as well as patients from across the province who must leave the province for specialty medical care not available at home.

In 2025 Hope Air served residents from over 77 communities across the province, from Margaree to Bay Bulls, Burin to Cartwright.

“Hope Air’s ability to support more than 3406 medical travel arrangements in a single year, is only made possible through the commitment of generous donors and our ongoing partnership with the Government of Newfoundland & Labrador,” said Mark Rubinstein, Chief Hope Officer. “Hope Air was launched 40 years ago, inspired by the need of so many Canadians, including those living in rural communities across Newfoundland & Labrador, who are unable to afford the costs of long-distance travel to reach critical medical care.”