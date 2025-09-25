Holyrood RCMP looking for missing person Matthew Gastle

News September 25th, 2025

The RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old Matthew Gastle, last seen on Tuesday, September 23, in Conception Harbour.

He has brown hair, brown eyes, is six feet tall and weighs 180 lbs.

Avalon Ground Search and Rescue and additional police resources — including Police Dog Service — will be in the area to support the search.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact Holyrood RCMP at 709-229-3892. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.