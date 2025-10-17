Holyrood RCMP arrests impaired operator after flight from police

Justice, News October 17th, 2025

RCMP arrested a 61-year-old man on Wednesday after attempting to flee from RCMP officers investigating a 911 call about a possible impaired driver on Route 10, near Witless Bay.

An officer located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the operator fled the scene at a high rate of speed before pulling over on a residential street. The driver of the vehicle showed signs of impairment and was arrested for flight from police and impaired operation. It was also determined that the man was driving with a suspended licence.

He was transported to the detachment, where he provided two breath samples in excess of the legal limit. The man’s license was further suspended, and the vehicle was seized by police and impounded.

He was released from custody and will appear in court at a future date to face charges of impaired operation. He was also issued tickets for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s licence and failing to stop for a peace officer.

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador thanks the motorist who reported their concern.