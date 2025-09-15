NEWS

News

Hogan announces support for firefighters

News

Premier John Hogan spoke at the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Fire Services annual general meeting on Saturday, where he promised more support for volunteer firefighters and ground search and rescue teams in recognition of their efforts during the recent wildfires in the Conception Bay North region, Paddy’s Pond, Holyrood and Martin Lake.

Hogan announced a $500 one-time honorarium for volunteer firefighters and ground search and rescue members who contributed their time and skills to the wildfires, as well as a $10,000 one-time honorarium for local fire departments and ground search and rescue teams that deployed volunteers to support the wildfire response.

To help support the administration of the honourariums, $1,000 will be provided to each Town or Local Service District to distribute to volunteer firefighters.

