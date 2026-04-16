Hockey NL announces eight new members to the Hall of Fame – three athletes, three builders and one media

News, Sports April 16th, 2026

Hockey NL has announced eight new members into the Newfoundland and Labrador Hockey

Hall of Fame. Honored members were selected by the Hockey NL Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

“We have selected eight inductees who are worthy of Hall of Fame induction, and all had a significant

impact on our game,” says Arnold Kelly, Chair of the Hockey NL Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

“Their accomplishments are truly expectational and now they have reached the pinnacle of recognition

within our association.”

The inductees are:

Chris Bartlett in the Player Category

John Drover in the Player Category

Dale Sullivan in the Player Category

Nicholas Aylward in the Builder Category

Charlie Kearsey in the Builder Category

Bernard Tobin in the Builder Category

Janet Reddy in the Officials Category

Terry Hart in the Media Category

Hockey NL will honor the new class of inductees at the Hockey NL Annual General Meeting Induction

Ceremony on June 13 at the Albatross Hotel in Gander.

Chris Bartlett: Player

Chris Bartlett built an outstanding hockey career in Newfoundland and Labrador as both a player and coach, highlighted by two seasons in the Maritime Junior A Hockey League with the St. John Alpines and

Charlottetown Abbies, followed by a dominant senior career where he became a multi-time Herder Memorial Trophy champion, AESHL scoring champion, and MVP, finishing among the league’s all-time

leaders in points and goals while consistently producing over a point per game.

Known for his leadership, intensity, and all-around play, he also captained teams and won numerous provincial awards, including rookie of the year and multiple league titles. Beyond his playing success, Bartlett made a major impact as a builder, coaching across high school, junior, minor, and provincial levels, leading teams to Atlantic Championships, league titles, and earning multiple Coach of the Year honors. His ability to develop players, inspire teams, and elevate programs, combined with decades of dedication to the sport, has left a lasting legacy on hockey in the province and makes him a highly deserving Hall of Fame candidate.

John Drover: Player

John Drover has had a highly impactful hockey career in Newfoundland and Labrador as both a player and builder, highlighted by international experience with Team Atlantic at the 1992 Under-17 World

Hockey Challenge, where he scored a third of his team’s goals, and a notable appearance with the St.

John’s Maple Leaf’s of the AHL in 1996. Nationally, he played in both the OHL with the Kingston

Frontenacs and the MJHL with the Amherst Ramblers, while also representing Newfoundland and

Labrador at the Canada Winter Games as an underage player. Provincially, he was a dominant offensive

player with the Conception Bay Cee Bees, winning league scoring titles and earning multiple

championships and individual awards, including a Boyle Trophy and tournament MVP honors. Beyond his

playing career, Drover has spent over 25 years coaching at the minor, female, and AAA levels across the

province, including building female hockey programs on Fogo Island and leading multiple provincial

championship teams. Through his playing excellence, coaching achievements, and long-standing

dedication to developing players and growing the game, Drover has left a legacy and is a highly deserving



Dale Sullivan: Player

Dale Sullivan has built an outstanding hockey career in Newfoundland and Labrador as both a player

and builder, achieving success at the provincial, national, and international levels. He represented Team

Atlantic at the Under-17 World Hockey Championship and was drafted by the Dallas Stars in 2001, while

also playing major junior with the Hull Olympique’s, where he served as Assistant Captain and helped

lead the team to a President’s Cup and a Memorial Cup final appearance.

He later returned home and excelled in senior hockey with the Southern Shore Breakers and Clarenville Caribous, winning an Allan Cup in 2010-11 and a Herder Memorial Trophy in 2012 while consistently ranking among the league’s top players. Following his playing career, Sullivan transitioned into coaching, leading the Southern Shore Junior Breakers to a league championship and contributing to multiple Herder-winning teams, while also mentoring young players through his Island Sentinels Hockey Program. Through his continued leadership, success, and dedication to developing the next generation, Sullivan has made a lasting impact on hockey in the province and is a highly deserving Hall of Fame nominee.

Nicholas Aylward: Builder

Nicholas Aylward has dedicated over three decades to developing and sustaining hockey on the Southern Shore, beginning with his involvement in minor hockey in 1992 where he served in numerous roles including coach, president, and executive member, helping build strong youth programs and partnerships with neighboring associations. He has also played a key role in arena leadership as the longest-serving member of the Southern Shore Ken Williams Arena Board, contributing to its long-term sustainability, and has supported senior and junior hockey for over 25 years in various capacities.

Beyond formal roles, Nick has consistently stepped up as a community leader, handling everything from fundraising to mentorship, while advocating for hockey during challenging times like the post-1992 cod moratorium. His impact extends to school sports and has inspired future generations of players and coaches, earning him multiple awards recognizing his outstanding volunteerism and leadership.

Charlie Kearsey: Builder

Charlie Kearsey has made a significant and lasting contribution to hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador through more than 35 years of dedicated service as a builder, primarily within junior hockey. Beginning with the Junior Celtics, he held key leadership roles including President, Vice President, and General Manager, before moving into provincial leadership where he served as Eastern Director, Vice Chair for 11 years, and ultimately Chair of the Hockey Newfoundland Junior Council for five years. During his tenure, he also represented the province at Hockey Canada meetings, helping connect local hockey with the national level. Kearsey played an instrumental role in the growth and development of junior hockey across the province, helping shape it into one of the strongest systems in Atlantic Canada, while

providing opportunities for thousands of players to participate and develop in the game.

Bern Tobin: Builder

Bern Tobin devoted nearly five decades to building and supporting hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador, beginning his volunteer career in 1972 with St. John’s Minor Hockey where he coached and

served on executive committees for over 10 years. His contributions expanded across local, provincial,

and national levels, including helping form adult and junior leagues, organizing major tournaments, and

serving in leadership roles such as Eastern Area Director for intermediate and senior hockey with the

Newfoundland Amateur Hockey Association. He played a key role in developing programs like the St.

John’s Junior Canadians (later Junior Caps) and contributing to the creation of the Avalon West Senior

Hockey League.

Alongside hockey, he also coached and managed successful soccer teams, demonstrating his broader commitment to sport development. Bern earned multiple recognitions, including Executive of the Year and Hockey Canada’s Hockey Achievement Award, and later served as president of the St. John’s Junior Hockey League while continuing to mentor players and support teams in roles like public relations. His lifelong dedication, leadership, and passion for youth development left a lasting impact on the hockey community and made him a highly deserving Hall of Fame nominee.

Janet Reddy: Builder

Janet Reddy has made a groundbreaking and lasting impact on hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador

as a builder, particularly through her trailblazing career as an official. She became the province’s first

female hockey official in 1995 and went on to achieve exceptional success at the provincial, national,

and international levels. Internationally, she officiated major events such as the IIHF Women’s World

Championships, the Air Canada Cup, and the Torino Olympic pre-tournament, including being selected

to referee championship games, demonstrating her elite standing in the sport.

At the national level, she worked events like the Canada Winter Games and CIS (U Sports) championships, again earning opportunities to officiate at the highest level. Provincially, she contributed as an official, instructor, and mentor, helping develop future officials and grow the game. In addition to her officiating career, she also represented Newfoundland and Labrador as a player at the Canada Winter Games. Through her leadership, dedication, and barrier-breaking achievements, Janet has paved the way for women officials in the province and left a legacy on the game, making her a highly deserving Hall of Fame nominee.

Terry Hart: Media

Terry Hart has made a significant impact on hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador through a distinguished 46-year career in media, including approximately 25 years covering the sport with VOCM Radio. His work spanned all levels of hockey, from minor and high school to senior leagues and national events like the Allan Cup, while also highlighting international competition. Hart played an important role in promoting the game by broadcasting major events such as the Herder Memorial Finals and covering top teams across the province, helping bring local hockey to a wider audience. Beyond broadcasting, he

contributed through organizing tournaments and serving on key committees, including the St. John’s Hall

of Fame Athlete of the Month and Athlete of the Year committees.

Even after retiring, he continues to actively promote Newfoundland hockey and its athletes through social media, showcasing local talent and supporting the growth of the game. Recognized for his contributions, Hart has received honors such as the King Charles III Coronation Medal and induction into the Newfoundland Baseball Hall of Fame. Through decades of storytelling, promotion, and community involvement, he has played a vital role in celebrating and advancing hockey in the province.