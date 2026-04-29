HMCS Cabot commemorates 81st anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic

News April 29th, 2026

A ceremony is set for Sunday to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.

The event takes place at the Newfoundland National War Memorial, commemorating the service and sacrifice of thousands of Canadians during the Second World War. These Canadians fought valiantly for control of the North Atlantic Ocean to supply the war effort from 1939 to 1945 during the Battle of the Atlantic – the longest continuous battle of the Second World War.

During the Battle of the Atlantic, the Royal Canadian Navy destroyed or shared in the destruction of 33 U-Boats and 42 enemy surface craft. In turn, it suffered 2,210 fatalities and lost 33 vessels. Canada’s Merchant Navy lost over 70 ships, 1,700 lives, and the Royal Canadian Air Force lost 900 aircrew.

Members of HMCS Cabot, along with other members of the Canadian Armed forces including Army and Air Force representatives, veterans, and cadets groups will step off at 10:30 a.m. at the St. John’s Port

Facility on Water Street and to form up with the entire parade at Newfoundland National War Memorial.