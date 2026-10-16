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Heart’s Content Doors Open event taking place this Sunday welcoming people into heritage homes

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The Heart’s Content Doors Open, a free community day event, will take place this Sunday, October 18, to celebrating Heart’s Content’s Registered Heritage District’s 150th anniversary.

Local heritage properties will open their doors to the general public, welcoming them in for a look. Craftspeople and artisans will also be on site participating in the event with a full day of demonstrations.

The full schedule and list of participating sites can be found here: https://heritagetomorrownl.wordpress.com/doors-open/

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