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Harbour Grace RCMP investigating damage at local arena, seeking information

Justice, News

 Police in Harbour Grace are investigating after vehicles performing stunts cause substantial damage outside the local hockey arena Sunday night. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police as soon as possible.

Shortly before 10:00 p.m. on August 9, Harbour Grace RCMP responded to a report of vehicles performing stunts in the parking lot outside the Danny Cleary Harbour Grace Community Centre on CeeBee Way. It is believed that some of the vehicles had participated in a car show earlier in the day in Carbonear before moving to the arena parking lot.

Multiple vehicles were seen performing stunts in the lot, causing extensive damage to the paint and asphalt surface.

Police are asking any witnesses, anyone with information about the participating vehicles and drivers and anyone with surveillance footage to contact Harbour Grace RCMP as soon as possible at 709-596-5014.

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