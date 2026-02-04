Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP responds to stabbing, woman arrested and charged

Justice, News February 4th, 2026

Thirty-eight-year-old Jennis Harris was arrested by Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP after police responded to a report of a stabbing on Tuesday night.

At approximately 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 3, police and emergency medical services personnel responded to report of a stabbing at a home in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries, and has since been transferred into St. John’s for advanced medical treatment and care.

Harris, who was known to the victim and identified as the accused, was also located at the residence and arrested without incident.

Jennis Judy Mary Harris, 38, is charged under the Criminal Code with aggravated assault. She was held in custody overnight to appear in provincial court today.

The ongoing investigation is being led by Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP with support from the RCMP Labrador District General Investigation Section (GIS), the Labrador Forensic Identification Section (FIS) and Labrador District Police Dog Services.