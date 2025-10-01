Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP arrests woman on theft charges

NEWS

A 38-year-old woman was arrested by Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP early Saturday afternoon after police responded to a report of theft from a local business.

At approximately 11:50 a.m., police were called to a local business to investigate a theft that had occurred that morning. A woman was observed stealing various items and departing the location in a white vehicle. Police identified a suspect and the suspect vehicle on video surveillance footage from the business.

Officers began patrols of the area, and the suspect was located, identified and arrested.

She was released on conditions and will appear in court in October to face a charge of theft under $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

