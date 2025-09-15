H.G.R. Mews Community Centre officially opens today

News September 15th, 2025

The new 60,000 square feet, H.G.R. Mews Community Centre in St. John’s will officially open today.

The facility will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The main reception area has a secured entrance, which means all visitors must check in at the front desk prior to entering the interior of the facility.

The new facility will not have coin-operated lockers in the swimming area; rather, you will be required to bring your own lock. Locks will be available for purchase at the front desk. The squash, handball and racquetball area has wallet/phone-sized lockers which are coin-return operated (quarter coin).

The steam room will follow the public swim schedule. Recreation, rental and swimming fees will remain the same.

The walking track will be open during regular hours of operation.

Admission for the walking track is $2 for youth and seniors and $3 for adults. Multi-session passes are also available.

A Grand Opening event for the facility will take place later this fall. Fall recreation programs will take place at the new facility.