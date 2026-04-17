Ground Search and Rescue help locate stranded snowmobiler

Justice, News April 17th, 2026

A stranded snowmobiler was returned safely to his family by Hopedale Ground Search and Rescue volunteers last night. At approximately 10:15 p.m. on April 15, Hopedale RCMP received a report of an overdue snowmobiler who was travelling towards Nain.

Officers engaged Hopedale Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR), who launched a team of volunteers to assist the snowmobiler. He was located on an unmarked trail by searchers who found him cold but in good health, stranded after he encountered a mechanical issue with his machine. Fortunately, the driver did not require medical attention.