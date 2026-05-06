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Grim anniversary tomorrow to mark one-year anniversary of the Adam’s Cove fire

News

The town council of Small Point-Adams Cove-Blackhead-Broad Cove will be holding a commemorative gathering tomorrow to mark the one year anniversary of the Adam’s Cove fire.
Residents of Adam’s Cove were evacuated from their homes on May 7, 2025, after a wildfire broke out in the region. The town council is inviting residents and friends of the community to come out tomorrow and take part. The commemorative gathering will take place at the Adam’s Cove Methodist School burn site, which now stands as a meaningful marker of the 2025 fire season in the region.

Following the gathering, attendees are invited to the Salem Community Centre for brief remarks and connection. Everyone is welcome to attend, and stand alongside those who were impacted.

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