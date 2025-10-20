Grandparent Scam still circulating in the province

News October 20th, 2025

The RNC is investigating and warning the public of an ongoing grandparent scam following multiple reports of suspicious activity.

On Wednesday, the RNC received a report that an elderly woman received a call from someone who identified himself as a police officer and indicated money was needed to bail her grandson out of jail.

The woman complied after hearing what she believed to be her family member pleading in the background.

Before the fraudster obtained the requested funds, she connected with her grandson, who indicated he was not the reason for the call. Given that the woman was directed to leave the funds on a doorstep, the RNC believes the person responsible is in the region.

Fraudsters often target seniors and use artificial intelligence to disguise their voices to make calls pretending to be a family member in distress, needing money immediately. Scare tactics are used to manipulate the victim into sending money, gift cards, or other types of currency by taking advantage of a person’s good nature and desire to help.

Police are reminding people to be suspicious of calls that require immediate action, do not trust a phone number just because it is local or familiar, the courts and/or police will never ask for cash to bail out someone in custody, and never send cash or any other funds to unknown persons, unverified addresses or bank accounts.

If you or someone you know believes they may have been targeted, contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. You can also report suspected fraudulent activity to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.