Grand Falls-Windsor seeks public’s help after vandalism at Church Road Park

News November 27th, 2025

The Town of Grand Falls-Windsor is asking for the public’s help to identify the person(s) responsible for vandalizing Church Road Park and its Christmas decorations.

The incident took place sometime between 4:30 PM on Tuesday, November 25, and 7:00 AM Wednesday morning.

If you have any information, please contact:

Municipal Enforcement Office: 709-489-0411

Community Services Department: 709-489-0450

Any information is appreciated. Let’s work together to protect and respect our community spaces.