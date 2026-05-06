Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP searching for two missing youth

News May 6th, 2026

Police in Grand Falls-Windsor are asking for the public’s help locating two missing youth.

16-year-old Kenneth Norris and 17-year-old Lily (Lillian) Hurley were last seen just before 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The pair left Grand Falls-Windsor for a ride on an ATV and have not yet returned and cannot be located.

They are operating a 2018 Can Am Outlander quad that is orange in colour, with NL license plate VGZ 276. They have been known to frequent the Beothuk area (Main Street West) and New Bay Road area on ATV.

Kenneth was wearing a white and orange FXR helmet and had a backpack with him. He may have been wearing a brown Carhartt hoodie. It is unknown what Lily was last wearing.

Police are unable to reach either youth via their cellphones, and they cannot be located at this time. Ground Search and Rescue has been engaged to search for the youth.

Police are asking anyone with information on the location of Kenneth Norris and Lily Hurley to please contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP immediately at (709) 489-2121, or 1-800-709-RCMP (7267).